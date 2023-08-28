Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $61.17 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,208 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

