Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Infosys were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 228,170 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Infosys by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,111,022 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $17.25 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

