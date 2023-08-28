Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 18,467 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.85% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEJ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

PEJ opened at $39.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $43.33.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

