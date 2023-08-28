Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $321,000.

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

