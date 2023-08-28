Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 139,270 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0598 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

