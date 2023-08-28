Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.18 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.95% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
