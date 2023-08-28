Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,127 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,253,600,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.