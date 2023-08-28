iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $345.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.73. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.