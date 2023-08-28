Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $1,766,246. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.5 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

