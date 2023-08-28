Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,462 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. SVB Securities upgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $131.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average is $138.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

