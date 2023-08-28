Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $7.93 Million Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 366,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Corcept Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 74,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $160,067.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $631,854.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $143,099.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,067.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,466. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

