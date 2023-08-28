First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $76.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

