Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 184,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Tootsie Roll Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 232.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 94,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the period. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TR opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $46.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

