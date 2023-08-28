Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $89.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

