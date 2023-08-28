Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,372 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,119,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,338,000 after purchasing an additional 312,530 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,196,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

