Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $81.48 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

