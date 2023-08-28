Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 19,406 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 232,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

