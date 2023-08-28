Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.57 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
