Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.57 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.