Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,531 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $50.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $52.27.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.