Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,071 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $429.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $421.73 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.91 and its 200 day moving average is $453.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.