Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.57.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $189.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $218.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

