Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $61.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

