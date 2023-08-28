Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $68,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $252.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.54 and its 200-day moving average is $242.59.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.