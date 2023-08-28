T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TROW stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

