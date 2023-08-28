Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 267,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

