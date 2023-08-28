Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,898 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,072,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,841 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $81.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

