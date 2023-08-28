Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,961 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,760,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,220,000 after buying an additional 323,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $113.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.01. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.