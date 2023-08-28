Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,876 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.12% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $84.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $756.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $95.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

