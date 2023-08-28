Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $123.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.39 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

