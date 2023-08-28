Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

