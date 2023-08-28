Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,098 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Jabil worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 779,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jabil by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,866 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $103.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

