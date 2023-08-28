Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 247.3% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 129,601 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,011.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $154.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

