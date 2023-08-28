Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4,984.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

