Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Duolingo by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,039,000 after buying an additional 1,214,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $768,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,129.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,355 shares of company stock worth $15,125,116. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Duolingo Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $135.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

