Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 136,959 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,959 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIVR opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

