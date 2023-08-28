Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $101.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

