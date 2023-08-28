Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
STLD opened at $101.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.50.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
