Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $23,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

