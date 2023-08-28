Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 15th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
