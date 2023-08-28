RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$276.05 million for the quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.