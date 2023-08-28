Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

GRP.U opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.04. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

