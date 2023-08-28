The Fahey Banking Company (FAHE) to Issue Dividend of $35.00 on September 15th

The Fahey Banking Company (OTCBB:FAHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 35.00 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Fahey Banking’s previous dividend of $30.00.
The Fahey Banking Company provides banking products and services. It offers direct deposit checking, money market checking, and business solution checking accounts; regular, money market, business, and health savings accounts; Christmas club, business retirement, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit.
