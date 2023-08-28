SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -222.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

