American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (AHOTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2023

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AHOTF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.