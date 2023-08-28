American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (AHOTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AHOTF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

