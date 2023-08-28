Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$47.50 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$41.05 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.13.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.33.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.