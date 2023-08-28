Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 6,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 914.3%.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

