International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 14th

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 0.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
International General Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of IGIC stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $498.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.17.
Institutional Trading of International General Insurance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on International General Insurance
About International General Insurance
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International General Insurance
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Dollar Wars: 2 Dollar Store Empires Getting More Affordable
Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.