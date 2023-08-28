International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 14th

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 0.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IGIC stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $498.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

