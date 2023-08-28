Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE:PEY opened at C$11.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.75. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$119,988.00. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

