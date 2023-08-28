Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.46 million during the quarter.

