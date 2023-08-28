Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of GLCNF stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Glencore has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

Get Glencore alerts:

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.