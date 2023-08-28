Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Glencore Price Performance
Shares of GLCNF stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Glencore has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.19.
About Glencore
