First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (FBPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:FBPI opened at $16.70 on Monday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
