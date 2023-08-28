First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (FBPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:FBPI opened at $16.70 on Monday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer, mortgage, and home equity loans; and current rates.

